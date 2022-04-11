By Joshua Manning • 11 April 2022 • 18:23

Tory MP found guilty of sexually harassing 15-year-old boy Credit: Twitter @imranahmadkhan

A Tory MP for Wakefield, West Yorkshire has been found guilty of sexually harassing a 15-year-old boy in 2008.

Facing accusations of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in a house in Staffordshire in 2008, Imran Ahmad Khan, MP for Wakefield in West Yorkshire was heard at Southwark Crown Court. According to an article by Sky News, the victim who is now 29 years old said that he had been forced to drink gin and tonic at a party, he was then forced upstairs, pushed on to a bed and asked to watch pornography by Khan. He continued to say that he felt “scared, vulnerable, numb, shocked and surprised” following Khan touching his legs and feet, then attempting to touch his privates, only coming within “a hair’s breadth”.

48-year-old Khan, who is Muslim and gay, denied these accusations, claiming that he merely touched the victim’s elbow while trying to be “kind” and “helpful” as the victim was “extremely upset” and confused after a conversation on his sexuality.

Mr Khan, has been found guilty after the five hour court Releasing Khan on bail, the judge Mr Justice Baker stated: “You have been convicted by a jury of this offence of sexual assault and you will have to be sentenced in due course. I make it clear that all sentencing options, including immediate custody, are being considered by the court.”

Although he has been suspended by the Conservative Party, the Labour party has called for Khan’s immediate resignation as an MP: “Imran Ahmad Khan should immediately resign so a by-election can take place and the people of Wakefield can get the representation they deserve.”

Khan would be removed as an MP immediately if he is given a custodial sentence of 12 months or more, causing a by-election in Wakefield. However, if it is less than 12 months his constituents could attempt to trigger a recall procedure.

