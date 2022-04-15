BREAKING: Joe Root resigns as England cricket captain, as Piers Morgan tears into his teammates.

By Matthew Roscoe • 15 April 2022 • 10:50

The outspoken TV presenter slammed Root’s teammates for ‘letting him down badly’.

ENGLAND cricket captain Joe Root has resigned from his position, according to a statement on Friday, April 15, and outspoken TV presenter Piers Morgan has wasted no time in tearing into his teammates for ‘letting him down badly’.

In a statement from the EBC, it was revealed that Joe Root had stepped down as England men’s Test Captain with the most matches and wins in the role.

Following Root’s resignation, Piers Morgan said he was sad about the news and reacted by suggesting that his England teammates let him down.

“Many will be happy about this [Root’s resignation] but I’m not,” he said.

Announcing his resignation, the 31-year-old Yorkshire cricketer said: “After returning from the Caribbean tour and having time to reflect, I have decided to step down as England Men’s Test captain. It has been the most challenging decision I have had to make in my career but having discussed this with my family and those closest to me; I know the timing is right.



“I am immensely proud to have captained my country and will look back on the past five years with enormous pride. It has been an honour to have done the job and to have been a custodian of what is the pinnacle of English cricket.



“I have loved leading my country, but recently it’s hit home how much of a toll it has taken on me and the impact it has had on me away from the game.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank my family, Carrie, Alfred and Bella, who have lived it all with me and been incredible pillars of love and support throughout. All of the players, coaches and support staff that have helped me during my tenure. It has been a great privilege to have been with them on this journey.



“I would also like to thank all the England supporters for their unwavering support. We are lucky to have the best fans in the world, and wherever we play, that positivity is something we always cherish and admire, which is a huge drive for all of us out there.



“I am excited to continue representing the Three Lions and producing performances that will enable the team to succeed. I look forward to helping the next captain, my teammates and coaches in whatever way I can.”

As noted in the statement, Root holds the record for the most number of matches and wins as England Men’s Test captain. His 27 victories put him ahead of Michael Vaughan (26), Sir Alastair Cook, and Sir Andrew Strauss (24 each).

“After being appointed as Sir Alastair Cook’s successor in 2017, Root led the side to a number of famous series victories, including a 4-1 home series win over India in 2018 and a 3-1 triumph away to South Africa in 2020,” the statement said.

“In 2018 he became the first England Men’s Captain to win a Test series in Sri Lanka since 2001, a feat he went on to repeat with a 2-0 victory in Sri Lanka in 2021.

“He is already England’s second highest Test run scorer of all time behind only Cook and scored 14 centuries as Captain. His tally of 5,295 runs as skipper is the highest by any England captain and puts him 5th in the all-time list behind only Graeme Smith, Alan Border, Ricky Ponting and Virat Kohli.”

