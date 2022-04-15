Watch as NATO planes patrol Europe’s borders with Russia

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 15 April 2022 • 15:50
NATO planes patrol Europe’s borders with Russia
Source: NATO
NATO said earlier this week that it was shoring up defences in Eastern Europe to provide more protection to those countries on the border with Russia, with countries who in the past chose to remain neutral now giving serious consideration to membership of the organisation.
The increased activity includes moving additional troops and equipment into the area as well moving forward plans to introduce more sophisticated air defence systems.
Ground and air forces have been conducting preparedness in Estonia with Belgian F-16s and UK, French and Danish soldiers in the NATO multinational battalion. The training missions have enabled the Belgian air force to build relationships with allies in Estonia, ensuring critical relationship and communications are in place.
.@BeAirForce 🇧🇪 F-16s have conducted Air-Land training with Allies🇬🇧🇫🇷🇩🇰🇪🇪during #NATO exercise Bold Dragon.
Fighter-JTAC integration exercises are vital for strengthening relationships and practising the delivery of multi-domain operations
Read more: https://t.co/H5mzUcjBGc pic.twitter.com/91fzqPTN4s
— NATO Air Command (@NATO_AIRCOM) April 15, 2022
.@BeAirForce 🇧🇪 F-16s have conducted Air-Land training with Allies🇬🇧🇫🇷🇩🇰🇪🇪during #NATO exercise Bold Dragon.
Fighter-JTAC integration exercises are vital for strengthening relationships and practising the delivery of multi-domain operations
Read more: https://t.co/H5mzUcjBGc pic.twitter.com/91fzqPTN4s
— NATO Air Command (@NATO_AIRCOM) April 15, 2022
Allies have also been conducting air patrols along EU borders ensuring no further invasions of air space by Russian military and commercial aircraft, the latter banned from the area under European sanctions. Planes are also patrolling the Mediterranean ensuring that the war doesn’t spill out from the Crimean sea into European territory.
Watch as @USNavy 🇺🇸 EA-18 Growlers provide the best views of @USSHARRYSTRUMAN in the Mediterranean Sea
Over 130 @NATO aircraft are on alert and patrolling our skies to ensure the integrity of #NATO airspace & showcasing our cohesive, unified force #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/X4AbtWHQxG
— NATO Air Command (@NATO_AIRCOM) April 15, 2022
Watch as @USNavy 🇺🇸 EA-18 Growlers provide the best views of @USSHARRYSTRUMAN in the Mediterranean Sea
Over 130 @NATO aircraft are on alert and patrolling our skies to ensure the integrity of #NATO airspace & showcasing our cohesive, unified force #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/X4AbtWHQxG
The war has brought NATO members together and has reminded countries of the need to protect their borders as allied planes patrol Europe’s borders with Russia.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.