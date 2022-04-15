Watch as NATO planes patrol Europe’s borders with Russia

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 15 April 2022 • 15:50

NATO planes patrol Europe’s borders with Russia Source: NATO

With little end of the war in sight and amid growing threats from Russia, NATO has stepped up its presence in Europe with planes that patrol borders and along the Mediterranean ocean.

NATO said earlier this week that it was shoring up defences in Eastern Europe to provide more protection to those countries on the border with Russia, with countries who in the past chose to remain neutral now giving serious consideration to membership of the organisation.

The increased activity includes moving additional troops and equipment into the area as well moving forward plans to introduce more sophisticated air defence systems.

Ground and air forces have been conducting preparedness in Estonia with Belgian F-16s and UK, French and Danish soldiers in the NATO multinational battalion. The training missions have enabled the Belgian air force to build relationships with allies in Estonia, ensuring critical relationship and communications are in place.

.@BeAirForce 🇧🇪 F-16s have conducted Air-Land training with Allies🇬🇧🇫🇷🇩🇰🇪🇪during #NATO exercise Bold Dragon. Fighter-JTAC integration exercises are vital for strengthening relationships and practising the delivery of multi-domain operations Read more: https://t.co/H5mzUcjBGc pic.twitter.com/91fzqPTN4s — NATO Air Command (@NATO_AIRCOM) April 15, 2022

Allies have also been conducting air patrols along EU borders ensuring no further invasions of air space by Russian military and commercial aircraft, the latter banned from the area under European sanctions. Planes are also patrolling the Mediterranean ensuring that the war doesn’t spill out from the Crimean sea into European territory.

Watch as @USNavy 🇺🇸 EA-18 Growlers provide the best views of @USSHARRYSTRUMAN in the Mediterranean Sea Over 130 @NATO aircraft are on alert and patrolling our skies to ensure the integrity of #NATO airspace & showcasing our cohesive, unified force #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/X4AbtWHQxG — NATO Air Command (@NATO_AIRCOM) April 15, 2022

The war has brought NATO members together and has reminded countries of the need to protect their borders as allied planes patrol Europe’s borders with Russia.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.