By Chris King • 16 April 2022 • 19:39

Second British fighter captured in Mariupol shown on Russian TV.

Russia broadcasts video of another British fighter on television after he was captured in Mariupol



Russian television has broadcast video footage today, Saturday, April 16, showing a second British fighter who is in their hands. He is heard identifying himself and explains that he was captured in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

“Hi I’m Shaun Pinner, I am a citizen of the UK, I was captured in Mariupol I am part of the 36 Brigade First Battalion Ukrainian Marines. I was fighting in Mariupol for five-six weeks and now I’m in Donetsk People’s Republic“, says the man in the video.

Sr. Z-R

British, Shaun Pinner stranded in Mariupol…His mum is worried and asks to treat him 'as a PoW'. pic.twitter.com/D6onfWbeZv — AnAnT👣🌎 (@AroonSuryaa) April 16, 2022

As reported by the Daily Mail, Mr Pinner was previously seen in a video filmed at the start of March, from a location he could not reveal. ‘I can’t tell you where we are, because of op sec (operations security)’, he says. ‘But this is a school that the Russians have just bombed. It’s about 7km off the frontline. We’re just taking a bit of respite, we’ve just had a week of intense fighting’.

‘We’ve lost a couple of guys today. It’s chaos, to be honest. This was a thriving little town. Until obviously, the Red Army decided to show up”, he continued. ‘So we are still ongoing, we’re putting up a resistance. Thanks for all the support you’ve given us’.

There had been claims by Russia at the end of March that Mr Pinner had been killed, with copies of his passport being posted on social media, but, according to sources of The Sun, he was in a field hospital after receiving injuries.

“He was wounded by shrapnel from a tank round in Mariupol and is in a military hospital”, fellow Brit, Chris Garrett said. Shaun and Chris had reportedly fought together in 2014 in the Donbas region.

“I’m told right now he’s not dead and I trust the people who have told me. They’re also British”, continued Mr Garrett. “I hope their information is right. It’s entirely possible that the photocopy of his passport that the Russians were hawking around were looted from another place and used for propaganda”.

