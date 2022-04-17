Horror smash leaves one teen dead and another fighting for life

By Alex Glenn • 17 April 2022 • 14:36

Horror smash leaves one teen dead and another fighting for their life in Wolverhampton.

An 18-year-old passenger died after a red Vauxhall Corsa smashed into a wall on Sunday, April 17 shortly before 2am. The teenager was declared dead at the scene of the incident and the driver, aged 18, has been rushed to hospital. According to the police, the driver is in a critical condition.

A police probe into the crash has been launched and officers have called for anyone with any information to come forward. The crash took place on Merridale Road, near the junction of Oaks Drive, Chapel Ash.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police commented: “A teenager has tragically died and another left seriously injured after a car hit a wall in Wolverhampton in the early hours of this morning.

“Our thoughts are with their loved ones and we’ll be offering them support at this terrible time.

“A cordon remains in place while officers from our serious collision investigation unit carry out enquiries to establish exactly what happened.”

The spokesperson went on to add: “We’d ask people not to speculate at this stage but for anyone with information to contact us as soon as possible.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the red Vauxhall Corsa. We’re particularly keen to secure any dash cam footage.”

