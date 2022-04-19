Chris Tarrant was ‘drunk’ for first decade of his TV career with morning binges

By Alex Glenn • 19 April 2022 • 9:57
Credit: YouTube screenshot
TV legend Chris Tarrant has opened up in his new memoir It’s Not A Proper Job. He revealed how his working days started with “livener” pints at around 10:30am, as reported by The Mirror on April 19.
Chris came to fame in his breakthrough presenting role at ATV Today. In his memoir, he revealed how he was “shown the ropes” by his boss pouring pints down his neck at a local pub.
Chris commented: “On the day I began, I met a lovely guy called John Swallow. His idea of showing me the ropes was to go to The Crown pub.
“It was just after half 10 and my new boss was pouring pints down my neck.
“This became the normal pattern for most of the next 10 years. We would take what we always referred to as the ‘livener’, then start our day.”
Chris went on to add: “We would almost certainly have a couple more at lunchtime and then there was the Green Room – open during transmission.”
Speaking to The Mirror in 2019, Chris explained that he had “learned his lesson” after his driving ban in 2018. He commented: “I was silly and I have learned my lesson.
“It’s the small things I miss. I can’t just pop down the shops, and we are right in the sticks.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Alex is based in Almeria and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.