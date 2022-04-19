Chris Tarrant was ‘drunk’ for first decade of his TV career with morning binges

By Alex Glenn • 19 April 2022 • 9:57

Credit: YouTube screenshot

Chris Tarrant was ‘drunk’ for the first decade of his TV career with morning binges at the pub.

TV legend Chris Tarrant has opened up in his new memoir It’s Not A Proper Job. He revealed how his working days started with “livener” pints at around 10:30am, as reported by The Mirror on April 19.

Chris came to fame in his breakthrough presenting role at ATV Today. In his memoir, he revealed how he was “shown the ropes” by his boss pouring pints down his neck at a local pub.

Chris commented: “On the day I began, I met a lovely guy called John Swallow. His idea of showing me the ropes was to go to The Crown pub.

“It was just after half 10 and my new boss was pouring pints down my neck.

“This became the normal pattern for most of the next 10 years. We would take what we always referred to as the ‘livener’, then start our day.”

Chris went on to add: “We would almost certainly have a couple more at lunchtime and then there was the Green Room – open during transmission.”

Speaking to The Mirror in 2019, Chris explained that he had “learned his lesson” after his driving ban in 2018. He commented: “I was silly and I have learned my lesson.

“It’s the small things I miss. I can’t just pop down the shops, and we are right in the sticks.”

