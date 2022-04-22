BREAKING NEWS: Yet another explosion at mosque in northern Afghanistan kills at least 30 people

By Joshua Manning • 22 April 2022 • 16:42

Explosion at mosque in northern Afghanistan kills at least 30 people in possible terrorist attack

At least 33 people were killed and dozens injured on Friday in an explosion in a Sunni mosque in northern Afghanistan, in yet another explosion in a place of worship this week during the holy month of Ramadan, according to EFE.

Police spokesman Obaidullah Abedi told EFE that the explosion took place on the afternoon of Friday 22, April in the Imam Sahib district of Kunduz province, following the mosque’s Friday prayers and “left at least 33 dead and dozens wounded”.

Credit: Twitter @CyclistAnons

#Afghanistan🇦🇫- Reports of an explosion at a mosque in Imam Sahib district, with several casualties and injuries witnessed. pic.twitter.com/BUGJ9mDa2t — CyclistAnons (@CyclistAnons) April 22, 2022

The news follows Islamic State claiming responsibility for the attack on a Shiite mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan on Wednesday, April 21 that killed at least 10 people and injured around 52 others and Tuesday 19, April’s attacks that saw at least six people being killed, including students and 11 others injured in explosions targeting educational institutions in Kabul, according to Afghan police.