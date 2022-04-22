By Matthew Roscoe • 22 April 2022 • 9:12

Earth Day: Popular TV presenter shares views about 'our beautiful planet'. Image: Gaby Roslin

Each year on April 22, more than a billion people celebrate Earth Day to protect the planet from things like pollution and deforestation.

POPULAR TV presenter Gaby Roslin has shared her views about ‘our beautiful planet’ on Earth Day, which is being celebrated on Friday, April 22.

Each year on April 22, more than a billion people celebrate Earth Day to protect the planet from things like pollution and deforestation and the former Big Breakfast host has reacted to this special day.

“Today is EARTH DAY,” the 57-year-old said.

“We all must do everything we possibly can to protect our beautiful planet. I try to do what I can but I need to learn more and care more.”

The former Children in Need telethon host told her 193k IG followers: “Earth is a precious place so we all need to nurture it and remember how unbelievably lucky we all are.”

According to the official ‘Earth Day’ website: “For Earth Day 2022, we need to act (boldly), innovate (broadly), and implement (equitably). It’s going to take all of us. All in. Businesses, governments, and citizens — everyone accounted for, and everyone accountable. A partnership for the planet.”

