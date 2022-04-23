By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 23 April 2022 • 9:49

Prison cat reappears five years later on offshore oil rig Source: Scottish SPCA

A cat named “one eye Joe” by prison warders in the jail where he lived were surprised after he reappears five years later, on an oil rig in the North Sea.

Dexter – his real name- was found in a shipping container by workers on the oil rig, who had him flown back to the Scottish mainland by helicopter on Friday April 22nd.

He was taken to the Scottish SPCA who were able to identify the moggie from his microchip.

They called the prison staff who were more than surprised to find that he had reappeared after they had long given up on him.

How Dexter got to be on the oil rig is a mystery. “One eyed Joe” as they called him was as far as they were aware a stray, so they fed and watered him without realising that he was micro chipped.

Aimee Findlay, an animal rescue officer at the SPCA, admitted she has “no idea how the cat ended up” in the container.

She said: “We are so glad that he was well looked after for the time he was missing but were even more delighted to be able to reunite him with his original owner, thanks to his microchip being up to date.”

Cats are known to travel long distances but to reappear five years later on offshore oil rig is rather unsual.

