25 April 2022

Two wild boar calves slaughtered after being caught on the streets of Barcelona

Two wild boar calves have been slaughtered after they wandered through the streets in a panic frenzy in the early hours of Monday morning.

On Monday, 25, April, two wild boar calves were slaughtered after reportedly wandering the streets of Barcelona in a panic for over two hours. The pigs were spotted at around 7.30am along the busy Avenida Meridiana street, close to the La Sager train and metro station, before their capture and slaughter, according to the authorities, as reported by 20minutos.

Eyewitnesses stated that the wild boars were visibly frightened as they nervously walked along the pavement, on the mountain side of the Meridiana causing people to move out of their way to let them pass.

City Council sources explained that the Guardia Urbana received the alert that the animals were in the neighbourhood at 7.30am, so the Wildlife Ecopathology Service (SEFAS) was activated, as per protocol.

The two boar calves were captured after two hours of pursuit by officers of the Guardia Urbana who lured the animals from the Meridiana to the Jardins d’Elx square, later capturing them in Garcilaso street.

Municipal sources also explained that they were anaesthetised with a dart, slaughtered and taken to the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB) for a post-mortem.

