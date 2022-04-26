By Alex Glenn • 26 April 2022 • 9:53

Credit: Helen Skelton Instagram

Shock as Helen Skelton SPLITS from rugby star husband Richie Myler. The couple has been married for eight years.

Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton took to Instagram on April 25 to announce that she and her husband Richie have split. She revealed that Richie had “left the family home”, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Sharing the news with her fans Helen revealed: “Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”

The couple share three children together and married in December 2013.

Only hours before announcing the split Helen commented on the issues and stresses of motherhood. She posted: “A mama is always full of emotions, full of love, full of anxiety and worries, full of exhaustion and lack of energy, full of mum guilt and doubt, full of pride in her kids, full of pure joy.

“She feels it all, that’s the beauty of her, she carries it all too, and yet she gets up every day and does it all over again.”

Back in 2018 speaking to the Northern Echo Helen commented on what makes a happy marriage. She stated: “We only married in 2013 – so ask me the secret in 10 years time.

“Marriages and relationships are not all plain sailing, but we approach it like teamwork.

“Rich is the best dad. He’s the ‘sugar police’ when it comes to their diet and insists on routine, whereas sometimes I’m anything for a quiet life, so we’re a good balance.”

