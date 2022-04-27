By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 27 April 2022 • 19:58

York councillors vote to remove Prince Andrew’s freedom of the city Image: Royals.co.uk

Labour councillors stated earlier this year that they wished to remove the freedom of the city from Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, following his legal settlement with his “under age sex” accuser.

Those councillors now have their wish after a unanimous vote to remove the honour bestowed upon him in 1987.

Council members from all parties voted in favour of the motion, with just two abstentions the Lord Mayor and the Lord Mayor Elect.

The council meeting held today Wednesday April 27th, saw a number of councillors speak in favour of the motion with a number calling on the Queen or the government to strip Prince Andrew of the Duke of York title.

Amongst those who spoke was Labour Councillor Aisling Musson who said she wanted remove “this stain of an association with this city”.

The Duke who has already achieved notoriety is according to the council, the first person to have had the Freedom of the City removed.

Prince Andrew, who has settled with his accuser Ms Guiffre, has already been stripped of all royal duties.

