By Joshua Manning • 27 April 2022 • 12:34

Spanish supermarkets' opening hours over May's long bank holiday weekend

Spanish supermarkets will have different opening hours over the bank holiday depending on the region.

Labour Day is to be celebrated in Spain on Sunday 1 May 2022, but in many regions this national holiday has been moved to the Monday immediately after, i.e. 2 May. The autonomous communities in Spain that will celebrate the national bank holiday on Monday 2, May are: Aragón, Andalucía, Asturias, Extremadura, Castilla y León, Murcia y Madrid. Due to this some supermarket opening hours may vary across the nation, as reported by 20minutos.

Mercadona’s normal opening hour’s are from 9.am to 9.30pm, from Monday to Saturday, closing on Sundays and public holidays. Therefore Mercadona will close on Sunday across the nation and on Monday in the communities mentioned before. Lidl supermarkets’ normal opening hour’s are from 9am to 10pm from Monday to Saturday, while on Sundays some shops tend to reduce their opening hours and open only from 10.am to 3.pm or from 10.am to 10.pm.

Carrefour supermarkets normally open many of its shops on Sundays and public holidays, although some have reduced opening hours, while in some locations they are closed. Therefore, it is important to take into account the opening hours on Sunday 1 May and, in regions where 2 May is a public holiday, it is also advisable to check the opening hours. Alcampo supermarkets normally open from Monday to Saturday from 9am to 10.pm hours or from 8.30am to 9.pm hours, depending on the shop. In addition, most of them are usually open on Sundays and public holidays, so you can expect them to be open to the public on both Sunday 1 May and Monday 2 May, both in regions where it is a public holiday and in regions where it is not. Either way, it is advisable to check the opening hours of each specific Alcampo shop, as these may vary depending on the locality.

Aldi supermarkets are usually open from Monday to Saturday from 9.am to 10.pm and on Sundays and public holidays from 10.am to 10.pm. Some supermarkets in certain locations are closed on Sundays and public holidays, so please check the opening hours of each shop on both 1 and 2 May. Hipercor supermarkets are normally open from Monday to Sunday from 9.am or 10.am until 10.pm However, on Sunday 1 May, many of the shops will be closed to the public, and on 2 May, in towns that celebrate the public holiday, they may be closed or have reduced opening hours from 11.am to 9. pm. So, it is best to check the opening hours of each specific shop.

