By Alex Glenn • 28 April 2022 • 13:04

Kidnapping victim rescued after being beaten and threatened with a knife in Spain’s Malaga.

Officers from the National Police in Spain’s Malaga have arrested three people for a kidnapping. The victim’s brothers had been contacted by the kidnappers who had demanded a 1,000-euro ransom. The Spanish authorities released details of the arrests on April 26.

The kidnappers that had also sent video footage of the man being beaten and threatened with a large knife to the family.

The kidnapping had initially been reported to the Huelva Provincial Police Station. An investigation was launched and officers managed to locate with the victim who was being held in Malaga. An operation was set up to free the hostage.

The kidnapped person was being held captive by three people at a house in Malaga. According to the government: “During the search of the house, the officers seized several objects related to the events under investigation, such as the mobile phone used to make the ransom demands to the victim’s relatives and the knife used to make the threats.”

The victim has been provided with medical care for their injuries after being kept captive for several days.

