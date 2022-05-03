A Place In The Sun’s Laura Hamilton shows off incredible abs in aerial yoga display

By Alex Glenn • 03 May 2022 • 15:01

Credit: Laura Hamilton Instagram

A Place In The Sun’s Laura Hamilton shows off incredible abs in an aerial yoga display on holiday.

Laura Hamilton took to Instagram on May 3, to share stunning photos of herself trying out aerial yoga while on holiday. Dressed in black leggings and a sports bra the TV star showed off her incredible abs. Laura is determined to try new things and she revealed how aerial yoga uses muscles that “you never even knew” you had.

Alongside the photos, Laura commented: “Aerial arts uses every single part of your body, every little tiny muscle that you never even knew…”

Her fans quickly commented and one person said: “Phenomenonal ✌ ♥ 🌸.”

Another person added: “Impressive 🔥.”

Commenting on seeing Laura in a different light one person posted: “In all the times I’ve watched a place in the sun. I’ve never seen you like that, but fair play.”

One cheeky fan said: “Oh god 😅 every man and his dog is going to like and comment on this 😂.”

According to The Sun, Laura had headed off on holiday after her recent split from husband Alex Goward. Previously Laura had revealed that her children will always come first despite the split from Alex.

Laura commented: “This isn’t something I ever thought I’d be saying but, after 13 years of being together Alex and I have separated.

“Our children are and always will be our number one priority and we would respect privacy for our family at this time.”

