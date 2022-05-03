Former KGB agent calls Putin ‘insane’ and likens him to a paranoid Joseph Stalin

By Chris King • 03 May 2022 • 2:11

Credit: kremlin.ru

Vladimir Putin is paranoid like Joseph Stalin and probably has dementia claims former KGB agent

According to a senior EU source cited by Mujaba Rahman, the MD of the Eurasia Group, Vladimir Putin is now thought to have taken control of how the conflict in Ukraine will advance. As a result, it is claimed the President is making ‘impossible demands’ of his military forces and officers.

As the assault on the eastern Donbas region intensifies it is believed that Mikhail Mishustin, the Russian Prime Minister, is now in charge of handling everyday affairs in the country. Meanwhile, with May 9, Russia’s Victory Day approaching, experts are convinced that Putin is pushing to achieve some success before that date.

A report from the General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces claims that he has ordered his forces to take the city of Kryvyi Rih. Its significance is that this is where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was born. A city with a population of around one million is not an easy mission for an already stretched military force. An estimated 25,000 men have been lost since February 24.

Speaking with The Sun, a former KGB agent, Boris Karpichkov, told them that he is of the opinion that Putin was not in good shape. ‘He sees literally everyone, including those inside the Russian security services and even inside his close inner circle, to be ‘traitors’, said the spy who defected to the West.

Adding, ‘He is so suspicious and so obsessed with his paranoia ideas that he can be now compared with Stalin the tyrant’. Karpichkov believes that in order to preserve his strong image, Putin could be keeping his alleged health issues secret from even his closest inner circle.

It is known that Joseph Stalin was plagued by mistrust and paranoia issued during his later years. One story tells how when one of his personal doctors suggested it was better for his health to retire, the dictator had the doctor thrown in prison, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

