By Matthew Roscoe • 05 May 2022 • 0:48

UPDATE: Shock as Ukrainian journalist Oleksandr Makhov is killed, President Zelensky leads tributes. Image: Oleksandr Makhov/ Facebook

UPDATE: Shock as Ukrainian journalist Oleksandr Makhov is killed, President Zelensky leads tributes.

The popular TV reporter was killed by Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region.

UPDATE 12.48 am (May 5) – UKRAINIAN President Volodymyr Zelensky has led tributes for journalist Oleksandr (Alexander) Makhov who was killed by Russian forces in the Kharkiv region on Wednesday, May 4.

During his nightly address, the president started by telling the nation about the popular media personality.

“Today I will start with a story about one person. About Oleksandr Makhov – a well-known journalist,” he said.

“I’m sure you’ve seen his reports on Ukraine and Dom TV channels. You may have seen his comments, his posts. He has always been like that – with his own position. Patriotic and sincere. And always without vanity. And he was always among the bravest, among the first.

“He always worked in the hottest spots. Tried to bring true material. Powerful material.”

He added: “In 2017, he was the first Ukrainian journalist to visit our station in Antarctica. When COVID came, he was not afraid. He has lived in Sanzhary for two weeks, where Ukrainians were brought to from China. From the first day of the full-scale war, he was on the frontline. Volunteer. ATO veteran. Warrior of the 95th assault brigade.

“Born in the Luhansk region. He had a special feeling of what this war means.”

“Today he died in the Kharkiv region, in the battles near Izium. He was 36 years old. My sincere condolences to relatives and friends. Let his son Vladyslav know: Russia will bear responsibility for this death. We will definitely gain victory for Ukraine. I’m sure it was Oleksandr’s dream. And we will make it come true,” he continued.

“Eternal memory to him and to all our heroes who gave lives for Ukraine!”

And tributes have continued to be paid to the 36-year-old following his death.

“I refuse to believe it…” one person said. “Russia’s ugly war killed Oleksandr Makhov, our colleague, one of the best war reporters here, a veteran, who went to the frontline again since Russia invaded this year. He spoke about his native Donbas and hoped to return home, to Luhansk, so much…”

I refuse to believe it… Russia’s ugly war killed Oleksandr Makhov, our colleague, one of the best war reporters here, a veteran, who went to the frontline again since Russia invaded this year. He spoke about his native Donbas and hoped to return home, to Luhansk, so much… pic.twitter.com/rVifRL46Ab — Iryna Matviyishyn (@IMatviyishyn) May 4, 2022

A fellow journalist said: “Russians killed another person I knew, another journalist. I met Oleksandr Makhov in Sloviansk several years ago. He was one of the best Ukrainian war reporters. He joined the army after Russian full-scale invasion and was killed in combat near Izium. He was so young. RIP.”

Russians killed another person I knew, another journalist. I met Oleksandr Makhov in Sloviansk several years ago. He was one of the best Ukrainian war reporters. He joined the army after Russian full-scale invasion and was killed in combat near Izium. He was so young. RIP pic.twitter.com/tUxa2h0Un7 — Olga Tokariuk (@olgatokariuk) May 4, 2022

“Goddamnit. More terrible news from the Ukrainian front. Journalist and vet turned soldier a second time Oleksandr Makhov was killed by Russian shelling near Izyum. He was a real personality and widely respected. Hard to imagine not reading his posts and hearing him on TV anymore,” wrote @politico war reporter, Christopher Miller.

Goddamnit. More terrible news from the Ukrainian front. Journalist and vet turned soldier a second time Oleksandr Makhov was killed by Russian shelling near Izyum. He was a real personality and widely respected. Hard to imagine not reading his posts and hearing him on TV anymore. pic.twitter.com/VTDCT8Mt8R — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) May 4, 2022

Fellow Ukrainian journalist Anastasiia Lapatina said: “Another day, another journalist killed. More death. More heartbreaking Facebook posts and tweets from people who knew him. (He joined the army when the war began.) Rest peacefully, Oleksandr Makhov. We’ll make sure they pay.”

Another day, another journalist killed. More death. More heartbreaking Facebook posts and tweets from people who knew him. (He joined the army when the war began.) Rest peacefully, Oleksandr Makhov. We’ll make sure they pay — Anastasiia Lapatina (@lapatina_) May 4, 2022

ORIGINAL 10.40 pm (May 4) – TRIBUTES have flooded social media after it was announced that popular Ukrainian journalist Oleksandr (Alexander) Makhov was killed by Russian shelling.

According to reports on Wednesday, May 4, Mr Makhov, a war veteran and a TV reporter originally from Luhansk, lost his life at the age of 36 during Russian shelling attacks on his country.

Tributes have poured in for the well-respected reporter, who is believed to have volunteered to join the Ukrainian army to fight against Russian invaders.

“Today my good friend Oleksander Makhov, brilliant journalist, volunteer and courageous soldier, gave his life, defending Ukraine. Rest in peace, brother,” one person said on Twitter.

Today my good friend Oleksander Makhov, brilliant journalist, volunteer and courageous soldier, gave his life, defending Ukraine. Rest in peace, brother. pic.twitter.com/jsXSim0AWX — Operator Starsky (@StarskyUA) May 4, 2022

Another person wrote: “Another dark day for Ukrainian war journalism.

“Oleksandr Makhov, a war veteran and a TV reporter originally from Luhansk, has been killed in a Russian shelling attack.

“Rest in peace.”

Another dark day for Ukrainian war journalism.

Oleksandr Makhov, a war veteran and a TV reporter originally from Luhansk, has been killed in a Russian shelling attack.

Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/avBGEplgCg — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) May 4, 2022

“Our Ukrainian journalist Oleksandr Makhov was killed in the battles for Ukraine’s independence. Rest in Peace,” another person said.

Our Ukrainian journalist Oleksandr Makhov was killed in the battles for Ukraine's independence. Rest in Peace 💔 pic.twitter.com/MP8DPRAbo9 — Ukrainian Sunflower 🌻 Slava Ukraini🇺🇦 (@olgateresch) May 4, 2022

Another Twitter user wrote: “Ukrainian journalist Oleksandr Makhov died as a result of Russian shelling.

“He was a professional correspondent, highly respected by media community in Ukraine.

“You lived through war. Rest in peace.”

Ukrainian journalist Oleksandr Makhov died as a result of Russian shelling.

He was a professional correspondent, highly respected by media community in Ukraine.

You lived through war. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/dvzWcq8m2P — Iuliia Mendel (@IuliiaMendel) May 4, 2022

According to Ukrainian24 TV, Makhov for the channel and covered the events on the front line of war.

The news channel noted that “he was the only journalist to have been on board the evacuation flight from the coronavirus in Wuhan.

The channel paid its own tribute to their fallen colleague, writing on Telegram: “War takes the best… In loving memory! Regards to family and friends!”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.