Humiliation for Putin as Russian military forced to retreat from Donbas region

By Chris King • 06 May 2022 • 5:00

Credit: kremlin.ru

According to reports, Russian troops have been forced to retreat from Donbas, bringing more humiliation for Putin



According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), on Thursday, May 5, Russian forces in the eastern Donbas region have met with a serious counterattack by the Ukrainian military. They claim that Vladimir Putin has suffered another humiliating scenario as Russian troops have been forced to retreat.

The forces that were attempting to take Kharkiv have had to pull back says the ISW. If Ukraine continues to resist in this fashion then it is believed that Russia could be forced to change its strategy in the region.

It had been suggested last week that Putin had personally taken control of the military ‘special operation’ in Ukraine. If so, this would come as a terrible blow to his planning.

Key cities in the east are still under constant bombardment despite this latest setback said a spokesman for the British Ministry of Defence. An estimated 25,000 troops are said to have been killed according to Ukrainian military officials.

“The Ukrainian counter-offensive may unhinge the Russian positions northeast of Kharkiv and could set conditions for a broader operation to drive the Russians from most of their positions around the city”, said a spokesperson for the ISW.

Adding, “This possibility may pose a dilemma for the Russians, whether to reinforce near Kharkiv to prevent such a broader Ukrainian operation, or to risk losing most or all of their positions in artillery range of the city”, as reported by express.co.uk.

