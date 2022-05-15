By Joshua Manning • 15 May 2022 • 19:20

BREAKING NEWS: Ukraine's President Zelensky awarded coat of arms of Tallinn Estonia Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

On Sunday, May, 15, in Tallinn Town Hall, Estonia, the chairman of the city council, Eugen Osinovskyi, presented the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, with the Coat of Arms of Tallinn.

“Volodymyr Zelensky received the Coat of Arms of Tallinn, an award as a sign of deep respect. The decision to award the Ukrainian president was made by the city council of the capital of Estonia,” read a tweet posted by a Ukraine update account alongside a picture of the award.

At the event in the Tallinn Town Hall, Estonia, the award on behalf of the President of Ukraine was received by Vice-Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Alexander Kornienko, who will hand it over to Volodymyr Zelensky, as reported by ERR news.

According to Evgeny Osinovsky, the presentation of the coat of arms, expresses the solidarity of Tallinn and the residents of the Estonian capital with the people of Ukraine and their heroic struggle against Russian aggression.

“We must win this war so that Ukraine can peacefully and independently choose its future path of development. Win to show that there is no place for violent border changes, killing people and bombing cities in 21st century Europe. And I am confident that we will win this war,” Osinovski said.

Kornienko thanked the city of Tallinn and the people of Estonia for their support, on behalf of President Zelensky. “Of course, military and humanitarian aid are important, but symbols also play a significant role,” the deputy speaker said, praising Tallinn’s decision to create Ukraine Square. “Only by working together will we win this war.”

