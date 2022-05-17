By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 May 2022 • 11:44

Kay Mellor: Actress and Fat Friends creator dies aged 71

A Rollem Productions spokesperson has said that the actress and Fat Friends creator, Kay Mellor, died on Sunday, May 15 at the age of 71.

Mellor began her career writing plays, worked on Coronation Street and created the award-winning children’s drama Children’s Ward. She also wrote comedy and drama series such as The Syndicate, Girlfriends and Band of Gold.

She also wrote BBC One’s women’s football series Playing The Field and in 2010 received an OBE.

But she was probably best known for creating and writing the ITV series Fat Friends, which helped launch James Corden’s career. The show which ran from 2000-2005 also starred Ruth Jones, Sheridan Smith and Alison Steadman.

The spokesperson for Rollem said: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the untimely and sudden passing of our beloved friend, mentor and colleague Kay Mellor on Sunday 15 May 2022.

“We have lost a phenomenal talent and a true luminary. We ask that you please respect the privacy of the family and friends at this time.”

Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s chief content officer, paid tribute, saying she was “shocked and deeply saddened” by the news.

“Kay was an outstanding writer and the creative force behind many of the nation’s best-loved television dramas..

“She wrote with such heart, humanity, humour and passion with strong female characters often taking centre stage.

She added that the Fat Friends creator: “Will be missed, and our thoughts are with her friends and family at this difficult time.”

