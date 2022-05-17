UK Business and Energy Secretary sends complaint letter to fuel retailers

By Joshua Manning • 17 May 2022 • 21:00

On Tuesday, May, 17, Kwasi Kwarteng , the UK’s Business and Energy Secretary sent a letter of complaint calling on fuel retailers to do everything possible to ensure that drivers are getting a fair deal.



The complaint to UK fuel retailers was published on the UK Government website entitled “Letter from Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng to fuel retailers, 17 May 2022” and it stated:

“Following the Spring Statement, the Chancellor of the Exchequer and I wrote to you on 23 March to emphasise the importance of passing on the 5 pence per litre cut in Fuel Duty as soon as possible. I also spoke to many of your members that week to reinforce the government’s clear expectation.”

“Forecourt data this week shows that fuel prices have continued to rise, with national average prices at 165.09 pence per litre for petrol and 179.67 pence per litre for diesel. I appreciate that the rising price of global crude oil and refined products have been significant factors in this rise.”

“That said, you will have seen continued press coverage and commentary from drivers’ organisations on the impact that this is having on consumers. The British people are rightly expressing concern about the pace of the increase in prices at the forecourt, and rightly frustrated that that the Chancellor’s Fuel Duty cut does not appear to have been passed through to forecourt prices in any visible or meaningful way. ”

“It is also unacceptable that different locations even within the same retail chain have widely different prices. The Chancellor and I therefore want to re-emphasise and communicate again our expectation that members do everything possible to ensure that drivers are getting a fair deal across the country.”

“As a result of perceived intransigence to date – and on my instruction – my officials recently engaged the Competition and Markets Authority about this issue. As you would expect, the Authority has been closely monitoring the situation and will continue to do so. ”

“I have been reassured that they will not hesitate to use their powers to act against petrol stations if there is evidence that they are infringing competition or consumer law.”

“My department’s resources will be fully available to the CMA to ensure that they have access to the best possible up to date analysis and tools to monitor the market.”

Yours sincerely,

RT HON KWASI KWARTENG MP

Secretary of State for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy”

The letter of complaint regarding the UK’s current fuel prices comes after months of rising fuel prices across the nation leading to widespread concern amongst consumers, with the Ukraine crisis accounting for part of the high cost of fuel prices, as well as the under production by OPEC+ adding to fuel shortages.

