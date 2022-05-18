BREAKING NEWS: Russia’s Baltic Sea Fleet to receive new warships

By Joshua Manning • 18 May 2022 • 2:16

Russia's Baltic Sea Fleet to receive new small missile ships Credit: Twitter @pmakela1

Russia’s Baltic Sea Fleet is set to receive new warships in 2022 with more than 30 different types of exercises planned in the waters of the Baltic Sea by the end of the year, as reported by TASS news agency on Wednesday, May, 18.

“Russia’s Baltic Sea Fleet is expecting new warships by the end of 2022. In particular, we are talking about modern small missile ships of project 22800 “Karakurt” and 21631 “Buyan-M”.

They have already been launched at the shipyards and are being prepared for testing,” the Russian press service said with reference to the commander of the Northern Fleet, Vice Admiral Viktor Liina, without specifying the number of ships that will join the fleet.

The Russian press service also noted that the patrol ship Neustrashimiy is completing a set of tests at the fleet’s training ranges after a deep modernisation. After their completion, it will return to the fleet and will continue to perform tasks in accordance with its mission as part of the surface ships.

The Neustrashimiy patrol ship, which underwent repairs and modernisation at the Baltic Shipyard Yantar in Kaliningrad, successfully carried out artillery and missile firing exercises in the Baltic sea ranges.

“Ships of Russia’s Baltic Sea Fleet will take part in more than 30 exercises of different orientation in the waters of the Baltic Sea, as well as in international exercises to be held in different areas of the world ocean by the end of the year,” stated the Russian press service.

In addition to ships and support vessels, coastal units, aircraft and helicopters of naval aviation will be involved in the exercises in the area of responsibility of the Baltic Fleet. In addition, the press service said, the ships will make several trips, including to the far offshore zone.

According to the press service, the planned intensity of the fleet’s combat training during the winter training period has increased by 42 per cent .The surface ships and support vessels covered around 100,000 nautical miles.

At present several of Russia’s Baltic Sea fleet’s ships are successfully carrying out their assigned tasks in the far maritime zone. Naval aviation crews flew more than 3,500 hours in the winter period, significantly exceeding last year’s figures.

Project 22800 small missile ships are equipped with high-precision Kalibr cruise missile systems, modern command and control systems, radio communication, navigation, electronic warfare and countermeasures, anti-subversive weapons and portable surface-to-air missile systems.

The ships are designed to operate as part of warship detachments and groups of warships as well as individually.

Project 21631 small missile ships (corvettes) (code name Buyan-M) are new-generation Russian multi-purpose missile and artillery ships. They are intended for patrol service on guarding sea area in open coastal waters of seas, oceans, inland seas and navigable rivers.

The main striking armament (the Kalibr-NK missile launcher) allows it to engage not only enemy surface ships, but also ground objects located at a considerable distance from the coastline.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.