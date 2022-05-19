By Joshua Manning • 19 May 2022 • 11:27

BREAKING NEWS: School shooting in Germany's Bremerhaven shooter on the run

Bremerhaven police reported a school shooting on the morning of Thursday, May, 19 that reportedly involved two attackers, one has been detained and the other is allegedly on the run.

Bremerhaven police took to Twitter to post the news on the shooting stating: “We have published a first press release on the deployment in the city centre of Bremerhaven.”

Zum Einsatz in der Innenstadt in Bremerhaven haben wir eine erste Pressemitteilung veröffentlicht: https://t.co/avNKQaezus pic.twitter.com/RFHm3rA1oa — Polizei Bremerhaven (@PolizeiBhv) May 19, 2022

Credit: Twitter @PolizeiBhv

The initial statement as given by the police read:

“This morning, the Bremerhaven police were alerted to the Lloyd-Gymnasium (upper school) on Grazer Straße in Bremerhaven-Mitte.”

“According to initial information, an armed perpetrator had injured another person, who was NOT a student, with a weapon. The armed person was arrested and is in police custody.”

“The injured person is in hospital.”

“The students are in their classrooms with their teachers. The police have the situation on site under control. Police measures are continuing.”

“The magistrate of the city of Bremerhaven has set up an information hotline for parents, which can be reached at 0471/5902735.”

However reports flooding social media claim that there were two shooters involved, with the second allegedly on the run after police managed to detain the first shooter.

The victim is reported to be a woman but it is currently unknown whether or not she was an employee working at the school.

