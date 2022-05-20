One of Russia’s top snipers confirmed killed by Ukrainian forces

By Chris King • 20 May 2022 • 1:57

Photo from the funeral of Sergei Tsarkov. Credit: [email protected]_osint

Ukrainian forces have killed Sergei Tsarkov, reputed to be one of Russia’s top snipers



Russian media outlets are slowly starting to report casualty numbers – although not official – being suffered in Vladimir Putin’s ‘special operation’ in Ukraine. One outlet – Chita – has this week reported the death of Sergei Tsarkov, a soldier reputed to be one of Russia’s top snipers. His funeral was held on April 10.

Tsarkov – from the southeast-Russian town of Borzya – has been awarded the Order of Courage medal posthumously after the deadly marksman was confirmed to have been killed in combat. “Sergey Igorevich Tsarkov served in a rifle company of snipers”, one of his comrades commented.

They added: “He was the best sniper in the brigade. Everyone respected him very much, he was a professional, enjoyed authority. No one could believe that this could happen to him”.

As a participant in the International Army Games tournament, Tsarkov was reportedly a regular winner of the Sniper Frontier competition. These Games are organised by the Russian Ministry of Defence and soldiers from allied nations compete, including Venezuela, Bangladesh, and Vietnam. The competitors take part in a series of military skills tests.

Since the conflict began, it is thought that up to 11,000 Ukrainians have been killed. Officials claim that around 28,300 Russian soldiers have been killed. Figures from independent sources though insist the actual number is nearer half of that total.

The #ArmedForcesofUkraine liquidated Sergei Tsarkov, who invaded Ukraine, who was called "the best #Sniper of the brigade" in the military registration and enlistment office.

