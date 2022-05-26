By Joshua Manning • 26 May 2022 • 16:53

Sea waters around Spain hotter than normal with temperatures still rising Credit: Twitter @AEMET_Esp

The State Meteorological Agency of Spain (AEMET) has reported that sea waters surrounding Spain are hotter than normal for the time of year with water temperatures to carry on rising.

“The sea waters around Spain are, in general, warmer than normal. Over the next few days they will become even warmer, with anomalies that may exceed 3.5 ºC in the Balearic and eastern Cantabrian areas at the end of next week,” tweeted AEMET alongside infographics to evidence their claims.

“Among the causes, the heat of recent weeks and that forecast for the coming days, as well as the circulation of wind in low layers, with periods of calms more frequent than usual, which prevent the ascent of cold deep waters and favour surface warming, ” posted AEMET in a follow up tweet.

“This global picture shows that the Mediterranean will be the warmest sea compared to normal at the end of next week. Incidentally, the waters around the Canary Islands will also show a warm anomaly.”

The claims that Spain’s sea waters are hotter than normal coincides with a previous tweet by AEMET on Monday, May, 2 where they predicted that the next three months may see some of the hottest temperatures recorded in Spain over a 30 year period ranging from 1981-2010:

For MAY-JUNE-JULY 2022 there is a high probability that the temperature will be in the upper tercile for the whole of Spain (reference period 1981-2010).”

