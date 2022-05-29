‘Absolute chaos’ at Port of Dover as motorists stuck for hours

By Anna Ellis • 29 May 2022 • 19:04

Due to lack of open French border control booths, some passengers trying to leave the UK and head to France have been stuck for hours

The disruption started on Saturday 29 May, according to the BBC.

The extremely busy UK motorways and roads added to the various cancelled and delayed flights have seen half-term holidaymakers suffer.

P&O Ferries said delays were “out of their control” as border controls are operated by French border police.

A spokesman from the Port of Dover confirmed it was highly likely the situation would not change for a number of hours. They did however comment that “The Port is working with its French counterparts to move tourist traffic through the Border Controls as quickly as possible.”

In addition to delays at border control, the Port of Dover has warned that some tourists are arriving without tickets. It added: “The Port is very busy and is seeing tourists arriving without tickets. Please do not travel to the Port of Dover unless you have a booked ticket for travel.”

“Your Ferry Operator will put you on their next available sailings.”

MP for Dover & Deal, Natalie Elphicke, called for a review of National Highway’s “sticking plaster approach” to traffic issues in the area and commented on Twitter.

“This week I called for action to be taken on Dover’s roads. Dover is becoming almost as famous for its traffic jams as for its White Cliffs. It is concerning that the half-term holiday getaway brings traffic chaos to Dover once more.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.