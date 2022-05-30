Monkeypox case confirmed by health authorities in Malaga province

By Chris King • 30 May 2022 • 19:38

Photo of person with monkeypox. Credit: CDC's Public Health Image Library Media ID #2329 Public Domain

The health authorities in Malaga province have confirmed the detection of one case of monkepox.

Jesus Aguirre, the Andalucian Minister of Health today confirmed the detection of one case of monkeypox in the province of Malaga. There are already four infections confirmed in Andalucia. Two are in Sevilla province and one each in Cadiz and Malaga.

Responding to questions from the press, Mr Aguirre also affirmed that 19 other suspected cases are under investigation in Andalucia. “Five are probable, because the epidemiological chain confirms that there has been contact with positives, and 14 are suspected”, he said, adding that 13 other cases had already been ruled out.

Of the 19 cases being investigated, Aguirre pointed out that 13 are in Malaga, three in Almeria, two in Cadiz, and one in Sevilla, according to laopiniondemalaga.es.

The health minister was on a visit to the ‘GammaKnife’ radiosurgery system, located at the Doctor Oloriz Hospital (Old Clinic) in Granada. Referring to the suspected case of monkeypox, he added that “all of this is being recorded on the system’s network epidemiological surveillance of Andalucia and it is being sent directly to Madrid to account for them at the national level”.

Aguirre specified that the four positives are male and in all cases “they are imported from other Autonomous Communities where they have had risky relationships that have been the cause of contagion”.

He assured that: “everyone is recovering, there has been no need for any hospital admission, and they are in home isolation”.

Monkeypox is a rare viral zoonotic disease. The initial symptoms usually include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen or swollen glands, and tiredness.

A few days after the onset of fever, a skin rash develops, often starting on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body. It usually produces a self-limited disease and most people recover in several weeks, although in some cases they may require hospital admission.