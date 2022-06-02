By Joshua Manning • 02 June 2022 • 17:49

Russian Defence Ministry officially recognises dead soldiers from flagship Moskva Credit: Twitter @east2westnews

The Russian Defence Ministry has acknowledged all the dead, wounded and missing sailors from the Russian flagship Moskva as participants in the military operation in Ukraine, on Thursday, June, 2.

The official document from Russia’s Defence Ministry on the recognition of those who lost their lives on flagship Moskva stated:

“In order to ensure the possibility of exercising social rights and guarantees, as well as for the ship’s crew and their family members to receive the payments stipulated by the Russian presidential decree, the Russian Defence Ministry leadership has now decided to include military unit 84201 in the list of formations and military units involved in the special military operation.”

“The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation recognized the dead, wounded and missing sailors from the cruiser ‘Moscow’ as participants in the war in Ukraine. Now the payments must be given them,” read one tweet posted alongside a copy of the official document.

⚡️The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation recognized the dead, wounded and missing sailors from the cruiser 'Moscow' as participants in the war in Ukraine. Now the payments must be given them. pic.twitter.com/IDCADzFxwa — Flash (@Flash43191300) June 2, 2022

The Presidential decree will mean that Russian servicemen who died during the special operation in Ukraine will be provided with insurance payments and a lump sum of over seven million rubles.

The Moskva, a Soviet-era guided missile cruiser, sank near the Black Sea port of Sevastopol on Thursday, April 14, after Ukraine said it hit the ship with two cruise missiles.

The sinking of the flagship Moskva, a major blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin, was the largest combatant vessel to plunge to the depths since the Falklands´ War.

