Suspected burglars of homes in Sevilla and Cadiz arrested in Malaga

By Chris King • 06 June 2022 • 2:57

Image of items confiscated from the two men. Credit: Policia Nacional.

The National Police in Malaga has arrested two men suspected of committing robberies in Sevilla and Cadiz.

As reported by the National Police in a statement on Sunday, June 5, two men aged 23 and 33 have been imprisoned by court order after being arrested in Malaga. They were detained on suspicion of being the alleged perpetrators of robberies with force committed in homes in the provinces of Sevilla and Cadiz.

Those investigated supposedly belong to an itinerant group specialised in robberies, in which they used the ‘impressioning’ method to access homes, according to laopiniondemalaga.es.

As a result of different robberies, the police had established an operation for the detection and control of travellers in the train and bus stations of Malaga. This was initiated to identify people whose profiles coincided with that of the alleged perpetrators of the robberies.

Thus, they managed to locate two men from Sevilla at the bus station who showed a ‘nervous and elusive attitude’ in their presence, and who, when asked about the reason for their visit to Malaga, contradicted one another.

Their identities were subsequently verified and numerous gold jewels were uncovered in their luggage. A large selection of tools for opening locks was also found, specifically those used to carry out the ‘impressioning’ method – which consists of creating a copy of the keys of the house with a pliable aluminium sheet.

It was quickly established that the items of jewellery found on the detainees corresponded to reports from three robberies carried out last March in homes in Sevilla and Cadiz. These items were identified and will be returned to the respective owners.

The detainees were placed at the disposal of the judicial authority, which ordered the interim detention of both.