80 per cent of travellers booking Europe for summer holidays

By Anna Ellis • 09 June 2022 • 16:12

The Royal Palace, Madrid. CC/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

80 PER CENT of travellers are looking to book in Europe for their summer holidays according to a study carried out by the European Travel Commission.

With the summer 2022 season approaching, the European Travel Commission has published a market study titled: “Exploring Consumer Travel Attitudes and Expectations to Drive Tourism Recovery”.

The study shows a positive perception of Europe as a destination, with almost all interviewed participants (94 per cent) indicating that they positively perceive Europe as a travel destination. Travellers are most interested in visiting the Mediterranean region, in particular Spain, France, Italy, and Greece.

Some interviewees were affected by the Russo-Ukrainian crisis, but the conflict did not negatively impact their perceptions of Europe overall. However, travellers seem to be more cautious about visiting Eastern Europe.

The likelihood of the respondents booking a holiday to a European destination is very high, with 80 per cent of the interviewees either likely or extremely likely to do so.

While not expecting to be greeted by strict health and safety measures, tourists would like Europe’s destinations to preserve the enhanced hygiene standards, such as by keeping hand sanitisers available for visitors and continue offering flexible cancellation policies.

Based on these findings, the report provides recommendations for European destinations, allowing them to take strategic actions in order to enhance tourist experiences and ensure adequate recovery of their tourism sectors.

