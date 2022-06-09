NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg diagnosed with Covid-related shingles

By Matthew Roscoe • 09 June 2022 • 11:44

Image: Twitter @jensstoltenberg

NATO chief will miss his planned visit to Germany on Thursday, June 9 after being diagnosed with shingles, which can occur as a result of Covid, according to a NATO official.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that he will hold talks with German officials “remotely” after being advised to stay at home following his Covid-related shingles diagnosis. He revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-May.

“The Secretary-General will conduct his planned visit to Germany (and Romania) remotely rather than in person,” the official told Reuters. “He has been diagnosed with shingles, which can occur after COVID-19, and is working from home.”

Nato-Generalsekretär @jensstoltenberg hat seinen für heute geplanten Besuch in Deutschland kurzfristig abgesagt – bei ihm wurde eine Gürtelrose diagnostiziert, die als Folge von Covid auftreten kann, so ein Nato-Beamter. Er werde Gespräche "remotely" abhalten.

Gute Besserung! — Florian Neuhann (@fneuhann) June 9, 2022

Mr Stoltenberg has been due to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin before travelling to Bucharest on Friday, June 10 to meet with leaders from Romania, Poland and Hungary.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.