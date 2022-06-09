NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg diagnosed with Covid-related shingles

By Matthew Roscoe • 09 June 2022 • 11:44
Image: Twitter @jensstoltenberg
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that he will hold talks with German officials “remotely” after being advised to stay at home following his Covid-related shingles diagnosis. He revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-May.
“The Secretary-General will conduct his planned visit to Germany (and Romania) remotely rather than in person,” the official told Reuters. “He has been diagnosed with shingles, which can occur after COVID-19, and is working from home.”
Nato-Generalsekretär @jensstoltenberg hat seinen für heute geplanten Besuch in Deutschland kurzfristig abgesagt – bei ihm wurde eine Gürtelrose diagnostiziert, die als Folge von Covid auftreten kann, so ein Nato-Beamter. Er werde Gespräche "remotely" abhalten. Gute Besserung!
— Florian Neuhann (@fneuhann) June 9, 2022
Mr Stoltenberg has been due to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin before travelling to Bucharest on Friday, June 10 to meet with leaders from Romania, Poland and Hungary.
Recently, Stoltenberg has been trying to smooth over any tensions within NATO after experiencing some backlash from countries such as Turkey and Croatia following the announcement that Finland and Sweden had applied for membership into the North Atlantic military alliance.
The 63-year-old has also faced pressure from Ukraine, who accused NATO of “doing literally nothing” to stop Russia’s attack.
The claim was made by Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who told the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, May 26: “NATO as an alliance, as an institution, is completely sidelined and doing literally nothing. I’m sorry to say it.”
Prior to that, on Tuesday, May 24, Jens Stoltenberg told WEF that the North Atlantic military alliance will ‘continue to support Ukraine, but will not send troops to the country.’
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
