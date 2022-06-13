Guardia Civil investigates video of scantily clad woman dancing on car roof

The Guardia Civil is investigating the viral video of a scantily clad woman dancing through a car sunroof and then sitting on a car roof as it speeded along with the A-7 in Malaga, according to La Opinion de Malaga.

Yesterday the Euro Weekly brought you the video, but in case you missed it click here to watch.

The video was posted on Facebook showing a bikini-clad woman dancing through a sunroof. Then needing a rest she sits on the roof of the moving vehicle and adjusts her bikini.

One Facebook follower commented on the post with “Party Party” while another “They were having a blast out there.”

Another commenter added ” I recognise the roundabout just not the ass! Lol x”

Drivers travelling through Marbella followed the scene round the roundabout onto a dual carriageway.

The Guardia Civil is now trying to identify the driver of the vehicle involved.