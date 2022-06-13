Kevin Spacey: CHARGED with four counts of sexual assault by Met Police

The Actor was today charged with sexual assault against three men between 2005 and 2013 in Gloucestershire and London, according to Sky News.

The Crown Prosecution Service revealed last month that one man claims he was sexually assaulted twice by Kevin Spacey in March 2005. A second man has claimed that he was sexually assaulted and then forced to engage in a sex act against his will in August 2008. These alleged incidents all took place in London.

The third complainant alleged that on April 2013 in Gloucestershire he was also sexually assaulted by Kevin Spacey.

In May, Head of the CPS Special Crime Division, Rosemary Ainslie, said: ‘The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men.”

“He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.”

“The Crown Prosecution Service also reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”