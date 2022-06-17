Number of confirmed monkeypox cases rises to 24 in Malaga province

By Chris King • 17 June 2022 • 21:50

Image of monkeypox. Credit: Wikipedia - UK government - https://www.gov.uk/government/news/monkeypox-cases-confirmed-in-england-latest-updates#seven-may OGL 3

According to the latest report from the Ministry of Health, Malaga province has 24 confirmed cases of monkeypox.

The Andalucian Ministry of Health confirmed today, Friday, June 17, that in under three days, the total number of monkeypox cases has doubled in Malaga province. There are now 24 people infected with this zoonotic disease, while another 14 suspected cases are under investigation.

An increase in cases is reported in Andalucia as well. The community today reported 42 confirmed cases, an increase of 17 infections since last Tuesday.

Malaga continues to be the Andalucian province with the most positives. Meanwhile, Granada has added two more positives, taking its total to eight. It is followed by Sevilla, with five; Jaen, which goes from a single contagion to three, and Cadiz, which adds one, making two confirmed cases in the province.

Fifteen cases are currently under investigation in Andalucia, nine probable and six suspected. Of all of them, 14 are in Malaga and one of them in Cadiz. According to the Epidemiological Surveillance System Network of Andalucia (SVEA), another 55 suspected infections have already been ruled out.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.