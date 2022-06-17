Number of confirmed monkeypox cases rises to 24 in Malaga province

By Chris King • 17 June 2022 • 21:50
Image of monkeypox.
Credit: Wikipedia - UK government - https://www.gov.uk/government/news/monkeypox-cases-confirmed-in-england-latest-updates#seven-may OGL 3
The Andalucian Ministry of Health confirmed today, Friday, June 17, that in under three days, the total number of monkeypox cases has doubled in Malaga province. There are now 24 people infected with this zoonotic disease, while another 14 suspected cases are under investigation.
An increase in cases is reported in Andalucia as well. The community today reported 42 confirmed cases, an increase of 17 infections since last Tuesday.
Malaga continues to be the Andalucian province with the most positives. Meanwhile, Granada has added two more positives, taking its total to eight. It is followed by Sevilla, with five; Jaen, which goes from a single contagion to three, and Cadiz, which adds one, making two confirmed cases in the province.
Fifteen cases are currently under investigation in Andalucia, nine probable and six suspected. Of all of them, 14 are in Malaga and one of them in Cadiz. According to the Epidemiological Surveillance System Network of Andalucia (SVEA), another 55 suspected infections have already been ruled out.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.