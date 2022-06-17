By Joshua Manning • 17 June 2022 • 16:29

Russian commanders deserting Ukraine war claiming they are just a "distraction" Credit: Creative Commons

Russian commanders and soldiers are reportedly deserting the ongoing war effort in Ukraine, as they are not officially listed as being at their positions, according to a report by the Ukraine Security Service, on Friday, June, 17.

The Russian commanders and soldiers are reportedly abandoning their weapons and posts before deserting the war in Ukraine.

This was reported in an intercepted telephone conversation between a Russian soldier and his wife according to the Ukraine Security Service.

“Our command has left. Well, not left, but dropped their weapons. They say: ‘We will not go to war. They will be changed, and if they don’t, they will take us home. One of the superiors went to Russia altogether,” the soldier allegedly told his wife.

The wife allegedly asks the man not to leave because he will be considered a deserter. But he, being mobilized to the ‘Luhansk People’s Republic’, informs that officially he is not present in this war.

“We are not listed anywhere, not anywhere. Believe me, as Commander Ushakov said, we are ‘meat’ here, a distraction. Nowhere, not even in Russia, is it recorded that we are here,” explained the Russian soldier.

The news follows reports of the Ukraine Navy hitting a Russian ship in the Black Sea, in close proximity to Snake Island, on Friday, June 17.

