Madrid resident under investigation for allegedly selling fake Champions League final tickets

By Chris King • 18 June 2022 • 18:36
Image of Guardia Civil investigators in Madrid.
Credit: [email protected]
As reported today, Saturday, June 18, a fraud investigation is being conducted into a resident of Madrid who allegedly sold fake tickets online for the recent Champions League final in Paris. He is believed to have sold fraudulent tickets to at least 15 people from different provinces, pocketing €1,500 in the process.
‘Operation Entrafador’ was launched on May 25, following a complaint from a resident of Avila. He claimed to have been scammed when he bought two tickets to attend the match between Real Madrid and Liverpool.
Investigators quickly verified that the victim had bought the tickets on a portal selling second-hand items and made the payment through an online service provider. They subsequently discovered that there was not just the one victim.
At least 14 other people from the provinces of Murcia, Caceres, Madrid, Alicante, Ciudad Real, Bilbao, Navarra, and Valencia, had also been scammed. They had allegedly fallen victim to a resident of the Arroyomolinos district of Madrid.
The operation was been carried out by the @ team of the Avila Civil Guard Command, a recently created group dedicated to fighting cybercrime, and particularly combating internet scams or computer fraud.
