By Matthew Roscoe • 21 June 2022 • 18:49

Firecrackers thrown by teenagers caused forest fire in Alicante. Image of Malaga’s Sierra Bermeja: @Plan_INFOCA

ALICANTE’S Fire and Rescue Prevention Service were forced to extinguish a forest fire on Monday, June 20 after several outbreaks in scrubland located on Águila Street were reported – believed to be caused by teenagers throwing firecrackers.

Two firefighting crews from Alicante, along with four Local Police patrols, were dispatched to the scene to gain control of the fire, which broke out at around 7.30 pm, believed to be as a result of firecrackers being thrown.

According to the fire service, firefighters attacked the blaze from two different points using several water lines.

In total, the crews spent over an hour tackling the flames, with the fire being brought under control and finally extinguished just after 8.45 pm.

In related news, Local Police from Alicante’s Santa Pola “expressly forbidden” residents and tourists to make bonfires outside the designated areas on ‘La Noche de San Juan’ celebrations on the night of Thursday 23 to Friday, June 24 as they look to stop blazes getting out of control.

The celebrations on both the Levante beach, in the centre of town, and on Gran Playa will feature extensive surveillance and control operations coordinated by Local Police, Guardia Civil and Civil Protection.

Local Police of Santa Pola will fence off the areas for bonfires and “officers will control the bonfire area to ensure that there is no dangerous material, wood with nails, etc,” according to the city council.

Recently, a number of huge wildfires have broken out in Spain.

In Malaga’s Sierra Bermeja mountain range near the town of Pujerra, a huge blaze broke out on Wednesday, June, 8.

