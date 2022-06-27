Man arrested for spying on co-worker after installing app on her mobile

The National Police have arrested a man in Malaga, Costa del Sol, for his alleged responsibility in a crime of ‘discovery and disclosure of a secret’ to a co-worker.

It appears the accused installed remote control software on the victim’s phone and through it obtained images and conversations of the woman.

The investigation began in January of this year, following the complaint filed by a woman saying that there were a number of images and files of her personal life without her being aware of these having been recorded or photographed.

The National Police then carried out the relevant investigations.

It seems the accused allegedly installed a program on the mobile phone of the victim at the beginning of the year and had files containing images of her, conversations, both telephone and everyday conversations, captured through the phone’s microphone.

The agents of the Cybercrime Section located more than 1,000 files contained in a folder. These files corresponded to videos and images of the complainant carrying out activities related to her privacy and daily life, many of them inside her own home.

The National Police explained that the application used allows you to use your mobile phones, electronic tablets and computers and turn them into a home surveillance system which you can then monitor.