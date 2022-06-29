By Matthew Roscoe • 29 June 2022 • 9:50

Boris blames war in Ukraine on Russian President Putin's 'toxic masculinity'. Image: Vali Ivan/Shutterstock.com

VLADIMIR Putin’s ‘toxic masculinity’ is to blame for the war in Ukraine, according to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Speaking to German broadcaster ZDF at the NATO summit in Spain’s Madrid, Boris Johnson claimed that if Putin “was a woman” then his ‘toxic masculinity’ would not have allowed him to do ‘what he is doing in Ukraine’.

“If Putin was a woman, which he obviously isn’t, but if he were, I really don’t think he would’ve embarked on a crazy, macho war of invasion and violence in the way that he has,” he said.

“If you want a perfect example of toxic masculinity, it’s what he’s doing in Ukraine.”

It is believed that Putin’s ‘toxic masculinity’ was to blame for the recent bombing of Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv on Sunday, June 26.

According to several reports, the Russian president raced into the Kremlin late on Saturday, June 25 and ordered the attack.

Then in the early hours of June 26, several explosions rocked Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district, which resulted in the rescue of a seven-year-old girl from the rubble of a residential building but sadly, the death of her father.

With Russia upping bombing campaigns in Ukraine over the past few days, NATO bosses met in Madrid to discuss “a radical overhaul of the western defence alliance.”

On Monday, June 27, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that he was looking to ‘transform the NATO Response Force and increase the number of forces on high alert.’

“At the Summit, we will strengthen our forward defences. We will enhance our battlegroups in the eastern part of the Alliance up to brigade-levels. “We will transform the NATO Response Force and increase the number of our high readiness forces to well over 300,000 we will also boost our ability to reinforce in crisis and conflict,” he said ahead of the summit.

At the NATO summit in Spain’s capital city of Madrid on Tuesday, June 28, Boris Johnson was among world leaders who announced that Finland and Sweden were free to join the Alliance after Turkey lifted its veto.

On Wednesday, June 29, the UK Prime Minister said: “At this NATO Leaders’ Summit, I’ll be urging fellow nations to continue to do everything they can to support Ukraine.

“The UK has always played a historic role in the NATO alliance, working to address the biggest global threats and build a more secure world.”

At this @NATO Leaders’ Summit, I’ll be urging fellow nations to continue to do everything they can to support Ukraine. The UK has always played a historic role in the @NATO alliance, working to address the biggest global threats and build a more secure world. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 29, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.