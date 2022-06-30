By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 June 2022 • 22:20

Oliva joins the campaign to save the Turtles Image Twitter @ARCA

The Oliva Town Council has announced that they have joined the campaign to save the turtles nesting on the beaches of the Northern Costa Blanca.

The announcement on June 29 followed the Councillor for the Environment, Maria Josep Llorens’ participation in the Oceanogràfic Foundation’s Turtles in the Mediterranean 2022 awareness campaign launch.

The launch, which took place in the Balearia facilities in Denia was attended by the 60 municipalities, the Valencia Communitat and a large contingent of conservation and rescue organisations from across Spain. All the attendees had one thing in common, to preserve the turtles who breed on the region’s beaches.

Oliva has a number of beaches on which turtles are known to lay their eggs. Whilst they are in less populated areas, the seas and the beaches in the area where they nest are popular with workers and kite surfers. Both can disrupt the turtle’s efforts to nest.

As a result, the council has signed up to raise awareness of the animal’s plight ensuring as far as possible that there is as little interference as possible in the turtle’s efforts to nest and lay their eggs.

Oliva will make full use of the material provided by the campaign with Loren’s saying that: “the Oceanogràfic Foundation will always be able to count on Oliva, because we are a town with a strong conviction in defence of our natural heritage, and we continue to work from the administration, from the areas of Education and the Environment, to encourage responsible behaviour and correct those that can be improved, both through school initiatives and volunteer activities”.

Oliva has in the past made efforts to protect the turtles as they come ashore to nest, and they will going forward work with the campaign to raise awareness, to save the turtles, and to protect them as they lay their eggs.

