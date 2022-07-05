By Anna Ellis • 05 July 2022 • 16:25

Autumn Covid super booster vaccine to be rolled out in UK. Image Viacheslav Lopatin/Shutterstock.com

With a current big surge in Covid cases, health chiefs have given their first public backing for a booster jab which specifically tackles the Omicron variant of Covid.

Health chiefs are hoping the jab will be available by autumn, Coventry Live reported on Tuesday, July 5.

Dr Paul Offit, Director of the Vaccine Education Centre at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, USA, and member of the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee suggested that he wanted to see further evidence of the claims before governments heavily invest in purchasing the boosters.

He said: “Moderna and Pfizer executives have claimed that the Omicron vaccines will be protective for longer. That may be true, but how long is longer? A few weeks? A month or two?”

Once the news had been released people were quick to take to Twitter.

One posted: “MODERNA’s turn next?

“Is Pfizer going to quietly disappear now, the same way as A/Z?”

“If 20% of over 75+s have not come forward for their Spring booster, will they for mRNA Moderna 214?”

“30 million people could get new Covid super booster codenamed 214”

Another posted: “NHS Autumn “Super Booster” to target Omicron, will be a revised Moderna mRNA jab, for over 50s.”

“Will anyone take it..?”

Followers of the Tweeter responded: “Not if the symptoms are mild which seems to be the case with the current wave.”

Another one said: “Nope. I did the two and booster as advised by my GP, I won’t do anymore, I’m done.”