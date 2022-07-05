By Tom Hurley • 05 July 2022 • 15:35

Climate protesters glue themselves to Leonardo da Vinci masterpiece in London. Image: Just Stop Oil.

Anti-oil climate protesters have GLUED themselves to Leonardo da Vinci’s world-famous The Last Supper painting in London.

The world-renowned masterpiece by Leonardo da Vinci was on display at The Royal Academy in London when protesters from Just Stop Oil glued themselves to the painting.

Security guards cleared visitors and journalists away from the scene moments after five activists stuck their hands to the masterpiece’s frame.

Protesters also used spray paint to write ‘no new oil’ on the wall directly below the painting.

Explaining why the group have decided to carry out the protest, a Just Stop Oil member said the art world must do more to address rising climate temperatures and the continued production of fossil fuels.

“No sculpture can feed babies starving because extreme heat killed food crops,” said Just Stop Oil member Jessica Agar. “Nurses are lining up outside food banks, not galleries.”

The 21-year-old art student from Hereford also challenged officials of the London gallery.

“If the directors of this gallery really believe that art has the power to change the world then I demand that they claim that power, close and refuse to open until the government commits to no new oil,” Agar said.

BREAKING

For the fifth time in the last week supporters of Just Stop Oil have taken an act of civil resistance inside an art gallery.

Four Just Stop Oil supporters have sprayed paint inside the Royal Academy and glued their hands onto the frame of The Last Supper. pic.twitter.com/nFLieKpS6p — JustStopOil (@JustStop_Oil) July 5, 2022

