By Anna Ellis • 07 July 2022 • 17:57
Spanish police seize record six-tonne marijuana stash. Image: National Police Twitter.
They seized six tonnes of the substance, the largest stash of its kind ever seized in the country, police said on, Thursday, July 7.
The National Police and the Guardia Civil who acted jointly in the case announced the news in a statement according to La Nacion.
The statement read: “The operation led to the seizure of just over six tonnes of marijuana, including 3.5 tonnes of buds vacuum-packed in numerous heat-sealed sacks IS the largest quantity of marijuana seized in Spain”.
The investigation began in March 2021, when the agents learned of the existence of a 32-hectare plot of land located in the municipality of Vilassar de Mar, some 30 km from Barcelona, which was apparently dedicated to the cultivation of industrial hemp.
The thousands of plants, distributed in different warehouses and greenhouses, were controlled by an advanced security system of more than 100 cameras that continuously monitored this plantation, which, according to the agents, had been operating since at least 2018.
At the farm, which was illegally connected to electricity, they also found 17 kilos of hashish resin, which they were also beginning to manufacture.
Five people were arrested and accused of crimes against public health and electricity fraud.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.