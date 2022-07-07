Spanish police seize record six-tonne marijuana stash

They seized six tonnes of the substance, the largest stash of its kind ever seized in the country, police said on, Thursday, July 7.

The National Police and the Guardia Civil who acted jointly in the case announced the news in a statement according to La Nacion.

The statement read: “The operation led to the seizure of just over six tonnes of marijuana, including 3.5 tonnes of buds vacuum-packed in numerous heat-sealed sacks IS the largest quantity of marijuana seized in Spain”.

The investigation began in March 2021, when the agents learned of the existence of a 32-hectare plot of land located in the municipality of Vilassar de Mar, some 30 km from Barcelona, which was apparently dedicated to the cultivation of industrial hemp.

The thousands of plants, distributed in different warehouses and greenhouses, were controlled by an advanced security system of more than 100 cameras that continuously monitored this plantation, which, according to the agents, had been operating since at least 2018.

At the farm, which was illegally connected to electricity, they also found 17 kilos of hashish resin, which they were also beginning to manufacture.

Five people were arrested and accused of crimes against public health and electricity fraud.