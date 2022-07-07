WATCH: Venezuela’s Army shows support for Russia with anti-American chant

By Joshua Manning • 07 July 2022 • 17:21

WATCH: Venezuelan Army shows support for Russia with anti-American chant Credit: Twitter @AZmilitary1

Venezuela’s Army has shown its support for Russia with an anti-American chant, as reported on Thursday, July 7.

Video footage of Venezuela’s Army’s anti-American chant in support of Russia was shared on Twitter, with one user posting:

“🇻🇪🇷🇺Military base in Venezuela.”

“Listen, Yankee, I’ll tell you what: you will never invade my country. Listen, gringo, we’re ready. With Russian weapons, we are waiting for you. We are residents of the Caribbean-and we are ready to die. We will be your Latin American Vietnam!”

🇻🇪🇷🇺Military base in Venezuela. "Listen, Yankee, I'll tell you what: you will never invade my country. Listen, gringo, we're ready. With Russian weapons, we are waiting for you. We are residents of the Caribbean-and we are ready to die. We will be your Latin American Vietnam!" pic.twitter.com/VbyQz7EQFW — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZmilitary1) July 7, 2022

Credit: Twitter @AZmilitary1

The video saw many Twitter users commenting:

“Nice COVID safe mask,” replied one user referencing the masks worn by the soldiers of Venezuela’s Army.

Nice COVID safe mask — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) July 7, 2022

Credit: Twitter @The_Real_Fly

“A quick look at the vast casualties suffered by the Vietnamese and NVA at the hands of US firepower are a sobering counter to that sort of mindless bravado, but officers need to do what officers need to do I guess…,” stated another user.

A quick look at the vast casualties suffered by the Vietminh and NVA at the hands of US firepower are a sobering counter to that sort of mindless bravado, but officers need to do what officers need to do I guess… — zxb (@zxb07487268) July 7, 2022

Credit: Twitter @zxb07487268

Russia and Venezuela have been strong allies for years due to their shared interest as oil exporters, as well as due to their similar policy towards America.

Venezuela is reportedly Russia’s most important ally in Latin America when it comes to trade and military affairs.

The video of Venezuela’s Army showing support for Russia comes after reports that Russia has claimed that Ukraine servicemen were involved in the US Pentagon’s infectious disease experiments, as reported on Thursday, July 7.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.