Huelva’s Riotinto Hospital completes implementation of electronic prescription in all care services

By Chris King • 09 July 2022 • 2:40
Image of Huelva's Riotinto Hospital in Andalucia.
Credit: https://www.juntadeandalucia.es/
As announced by the Andalucian government on Friday, July 8, Riotinto Hospital in the Huelva province of Andalucia has incorporated an electronic prescription facility in the Emergency Room and the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). This has completed the implementation of electronic prescription of medicines in all care services.
Previously, since 2021, this service was already available in the different hospitalisation wards (Traumatology, General Surgery, Internal Medicine, and Maternal and Child).
Electronic prescribing allows healthcare professionals to prescribe treatment in a computerised and centralised manner. It helps to increase patient safety while optimising resources, and offering assisted prescribing to patients admitted to the hospital.
The incorporation of electronic prescribing in the ER and ICU of Riotinto Hospital has been achieved in record time thanks to the coordinated work of the different professionals involved. This included the ICT team, doctors, pharmacists, nurses, administrative staff, and the support of the centre’s Medical Directorate and Management.
Huelva’s hospital has now become one of the first hospitals in Andalucia to complete electronic prescriptions in all services. The hospital’s manager, Mari Paz Perez, highlighted the “enormous effort made by our Pharmacy Service, led by its head, to implement the electronic prescription system, as well as the coordination work led by the Medical Directorate between all hospital services”.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.