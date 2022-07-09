Huelva’s Riotinto Hospital completes implementation of electronic prescription in all care services

By Chris King • 09 July 2022 • 2:40

Image of Huelva's Riotinto Hospital in Andalucia. Credit: https://www.juntadeandalucia.es/

The implementation of electronic prescription in all its care services has been completed by Huelva’s Riotinto Hospital in Andalucia.

As announced by the Andalucian government on Friday, July 8, Riotinto Hospital in the Huelva province of Andalucia has incorporated an electronic prescription facility in the Emergency Room and the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). This has completed the implementation of electronic prescription of medicines in all care services.

Previously, since 2021, this service was already available in the different hospitalisation wards (Traumatology, General Surgery, Internal Medicine, and Maternal and Child).

Electronic prescribing allows healthcare professionals to prescribe treatment in a computerised and centralised manner. It helps to increase patient safety while optimising resources, and offering assisted prescribing to patients admitted to the hospital.

The incorporation of electronic prescribing in the ER and ICU of Riotinto Hospital has been achieved in record time thanks to the coordinated work of the different professionals involved. This included the ICT team, doctors, pharmacists, nurses, administrative staff, and the support of the centre’s Medical Directorate and Management.

Huelva’s hospital has now become one of the first hospitals in Andalucia to complete electronic prescriptions in all services. The hospital’s manager, Mari Paz Perez, highlighted the “enormous effort made by our Pharmacy Service, led by its head, to implement the electronic prescription system, as well as the coordination work led by the Medical Directorate between all hospital services”.

