BREAKING NEWS: Beloved Russian zoologist Nikolay Drozdov faints while filming in Moscow

By Joshua Manning • 11 July 2022 • 17:31

Beloved Russian zoologist and TV presenter Nikolay Drozdov has reportedly fainted while filming in Moscow, Russia, a reported on Monday, July 11.

According to preliminary reports, 85-year-old Russian zoologist , Nikolay Drozdov fell ill while filming on Argunovskaya Street, Moscow, Russia.

Doctors are allegedly examining the zoologist at the scene. His current condition has not yet been reported.

Nikolay Nikolaievich Drozdov is known for his animal work across the globe. A Russian doctor of biological sciences, candidate of geographical sciences, zoological sciences and professor of Moscow State University, Drozdov is known as the Russian Attenborough, working on the TV show “In the World of Animals” for over 50 years.

Back in June, Russia’s official Twitter account wished Drozdov a happy birthday, stating:

“Renowned Russian-Soviet zoologist and adored TV anchor – host of the iconic “In the World of Animals” show for 40+ years – Nikolay #Drozdov turns 8️⃣5️⃣ today.”

“🐯🐍🐢🐘🐒 His charisma & love for animals are unparalleled.🥳 Many happy returns of the day Nikolay Nikolayevich!”

Another user also sent the zoologist well wishes stating:

“Attenborough you say …Today is the 85th anniversary of Scientist and TV presenter Nikolai Drozdov, the kindest man in Russia.”

Drozdov also reportedly started his own Tik Tok account in February 2022, with many taking to Twitter to celebrate the news:

“Nikolay Drozdov (host of the program IN THE WORLD OF ANIMALS) started an account on Tik Tok.

“I’M AGAIN IN THE ANIMAL WORLD!”

