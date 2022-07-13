By Anna Ellis • 13 July 2022 • 18:29

The fire that just won't go out in Venta del Moro, Valencia, Spain. Image credit - Consorcio Bomberos Alicante Twitter

Nine days after the devastating Venta del Moro fire started and five days after it was brought under control after burning 1,300 hectares, it still cannot be considered to have been extinguished.

A column of smoke was spotted in the area of the Venta del Moro fire on Wednesday, July 13, El Periodico has confirmed.

The area the smoke was seen in is quite a difficult place to access.

At present, a unit of the forest firefighters of the Generalitat with a fire engine and three brigades of the Provincial Consortium of Firefighters of Valencia were still working in the area to completely extinguish the fire.

Several fires have been happening over Spain.

At midday, on Wednesday, July 6, a fire was reported next to the Repsol Petrol Station in Denia, Alicante on the Costa Blanca

A fire started in a plot next to the petrol station in an area full of dry vegetation, according to Denia.com.

Workers nearby raised the alarm and managed to keep the fire under control until the fire service arrived.

At present the cause of the fire is unknown but fortunately, no personal or material damage has arisen as a result.

Other fire news posted by Firefighters of Alicante confirmed that on Tuesday, July 5, a fire in nearby La Nucia was reported.

In a tweet, they said: “Yesterday evening in La Nucia, we had to intervene in the extinguishing of a fire in an electrical panel of a single-family house on the public road !!!! 🚒👌”

Ayer al anochecer en La Nucía, tuvimos que intervenir en la extinción del incendio de un cuadro eléctrico de una vivienda unifamiliar en la vía pública !!! 🚒👌#bomberos #cpba #enaccion #siempreatulado pic.twitter.com/bdt9cyE65D — Consorcio Bomberos Alicante (@BomberosDipuALC) July 6, 2022

A third fire in Guardamar del Segura, Alicante, on the Costa Blanca, was also posted on Tuesday, July 5: “We went to extinguish a fire in a house on the 3rd floor of a 5-storey building”

“It was evacuated by the local police and the presence of medical staff was needed 🚓 🚑 🚒💦🔥”

Ayer al anochecer en Guardamar del Segura, acudimos para extinguir el incendio de una vivienda en el 3º piso de un edificio de 5 alturas, fue evacuado por la policía local y se necesito la presencia de sanitarios 🚓 🚑 🚒💦🔥#bomberos #cpba #enaccion #siempreatulado pic.twitter.com/zO4YaHOjaz — Consorcio Bomberos Alicante (@BomberosDipuALC) July 6, 2022