By Anna Ellis • 14 July 2022 • 15:39
Guardia Civil officer saves the life of a young baby in Madrid. Image: Guardia Civil Facebook
The post on Facebook read: “We present to you, Irene, a colleague from Citizen Security in Colmenar Viejo (Madrid).”
“Yesterday she saved the life of a baby by performing resuscitation manoeuvres on him until the medical services arrived and he now recovers favourably.”
“Today Irene has put on her uniform again, she has reviewed her service and is back at work with the satisfaction of having fulfilled her duty”.
“This is our day-to-day helping and serving the citizen.”
The public was quick to respond. One posted: “Congratulations, Irene, a happy prognosis for the afflicted.”
“In the end, the satisfaction of the duty done, with no other reward than a memory of gratitude, and to continue in this way in the defence and protection of the citizens.”
Another posted: “Long live the Guardia Civil for the work and effort they do, congratulations to all of them and thank you for saving lives, long live the Guardia Civil!”
Another added: “Thank you for saving that little boy how proud we are of your work.”
Another added: “From Las Palmas in Gran Canaria congratulations, without doubt, you are the best 🇪🇸💯🇪🇸💪💖”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.