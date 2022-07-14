By Anna Ellis • 14 July 2022 • 15:39

Guardia Civil officer saves the life of a young baby in Madrid. Image: Guardia Civil Facebook

Spain’s Guardia Civil posted the news on Facebook today about an officer that had heroically saved the life of a baby on Wednesday, July 14.

The post on Facebook read: “We present to you, Irene, a colleague from Citizen Security in Colmenar Viejo (Madrid).”

“Yesterday she saved the life of a baby by performing resuscitation manoeuvres on him until the medical services arrived and he now recovers favourably.”

“Today Irene has put on her uniform again, she has reviewed her service and is back at work with the satisfaction of having fulfilled her duty”.

“This is our day-to-day helping and serving the citizen.”

The public was quick to respond. One posted: “Congratulations, Irene, a happy prognosis for the afflicted.”

“In the end, the satisfaction of the duty done, with no other reward than a memory of gratitude, and to continue in this way in the defence and protection of the citizens.”

Another posted: “Long live the Guardia Civil for the work and effort they do, congratulations to all of them and thank you for saving lives, long live the Guardia Civil!”

Another added: “Thank you for saving that little boy how proud we are of your work.”

Another added: “From Las Palmas in Gran Canaria congratulations, without doubt, you are the best 🇪🇸💯🇪🇸💪💖”