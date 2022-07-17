Lia Thomas’ nomination is “Absolutely, mind-numbingly, ridiculous,” says Piers Morgan

By Anna Ellis • 17 July 2022 • 15:49

The University of Pennsylvania has faced criticism this week for nominating Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer, for the NCAA Woman of the Year award and Piers Morgan was quick to respond.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) is a nonprofit organization that regulates student athletics among about 1,100 American, Canadian, and Puerto Rican schools.

Lia Thomas, a transgender woman, emerged as a star swimmer for the University of Pennsylvania this year, becoming the first trans-athlete to win an NCAA Division I title in March after finishing first in the women’s 500-yard freestyle championship.

However, her success has sparked debate about how to fairly include transgender women on women’s athletic teams.

Critics have argued Thomas, who transitioned in 2019, has an unfair advantage over her cisgender teammates and should be required to compete on the men’s team.

Her supporters, on the other hand, say trans-women competing on the team of the gender they identify with is important to validate their identity and should not be an issue since Thomas meets the NCAA’s criteria for trans-women athletes.

