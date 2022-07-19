US President considers declaring a climate emergency

The emergency move could unlock an array of presidential powers according to Bloomberg on Tuesday, July 19.

Once the news was announced people were quick to take to social media.

UK MP David Limbrick posted on Twitter: “The people that pushed gross and unnecessary human rights abuses to manage covid are the same people pushing extremist climate change policy.”

“Someone capable of pushing for a lockdown is capable of anything.”

One posted: “Is this mission creep climate lockdown? The media conditioning us to treat summer weather as an emergency?”

“Public attractions closed, how long before they close the beaches, for your own good, key worker travel, for your own good. It would certainly help those carbon figures?”

Is this mission creep climate lockdown? The media conditioning us to treat summer weather as an emergency?

Another tweeted: “Next lockdown will be over climate.”

“Don’t use energy they’ll say! Stay in your house. Stay safe!!”

“Especially with Nordstream 1 shut off in Europe and the continued supply shocks and inflation this Winter.”

“They’ll also scaremonger a new 🦠[virus].”

“Remember, this is about total control.”

